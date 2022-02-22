CertifyMe raises undisclosed amount in Seed funding led by Callapina Capital, others

CertifyMe, digital credential management platform, announced it has raised an undisclosed amount of Seed fund led by Callapina Capital, an investment firm founded by Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder & MD of Hurun India, and Vinod Jose, partner of Konglo Ventures, along with other individual investors.

The funds will be utilised in expanding CertifyMe’s range of SaaS products in the digital credentials space besides investments in venturing into new domains such as Ecommerce, luxury and HR Tech

CertifyMe is a comprehensive platform and solution for the creation, issuance and management of digital credentials. It ensures seamless verification, increases brand visibility and assists the awardee in publishing credentials across 50+ social media sites.

Ranjith Tharayil, Founder & CEO, CertifyMe, said, “We started small during the pandemic and have grown to process more than 1,00,000 credentials and five million social media impressions in this short span. Today, the platform is used across the globe by 700+ enterprises in over 70 countries. With a growing need for digital credentials and the market estimated to be close at $45 billion by end of 2027, we are excited about the growth opportunity and the potential to consolidate our market leadership position.”

Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder, Hurun India said, “The team at CertifyMe has developed a secure and cutting edge credential issuance/ management platform aimed at every node of the value chain, across industries, in use cases ranging from authentication to felicitation.”

Vinod Jose, founding partner of Konglo Ventures added, “CertifyMe provides a seamless experience for both issuers and receivers to manage and share credentials in the modern world.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:41 PM IST