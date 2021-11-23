Centre to introduce bill to ban all private cryptocurrencies in winter session of Parliament

Govt to introduce 'The Cryptocurrency & Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021' in winter session of Parliament.

Bill seeks to create a facilitative framework for creation of official digital currency to be issued by RBI & ban all private cryptocurrencies in India.

(This is a developing story)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 08:24 PM IST