Union Cabinet likely to clear Bill for repeal of three farm laws tomorrow

The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet tomorrow (Wednesday, November 24) at the Prime Minister's Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi. During this meeting, the Union Cabinet is all set to take up the Bill for the repeal of three contentious farm laws, India Today quoted sources as saying.

According to the report, the Union Ministry of Agriculture is said to have finalised this Bill after holding consultations with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar may first table the repeal Bill, which is aimed at rolling back the three farm laws, in the Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament, India Today quoted sources as saying.

Meanwhile, Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the Agriculture Ministry is deliberating on dates to discuss the three farm laws in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament.

During a press conference, Joshi while responding to a question on when will the three farm laws be repealed in Parliament, said, "The Ministry of Agriculture is deliberating and it will be decided. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced it. When it comes to Parliament we will look into as to when it should be listed."

The Winter Session of the Parliament will commence from November 29.

Meanwhile, this comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Modi insisted that the laws were in the benefit of farmers and then apologised to the people of the country while adding that the government could not convince a section of farmers despite its clear heart and clean conscience.

"There may have been some shortcoming in our efforts due to which we could not explain the truth, as clear as the light of the diya, to some of our farmer brothers," he said.

Noting that it is the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, he said it was no occasion to blame anyone.

"I have come to tell you that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws. In the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal the three farm laws," Modi said.

"I would request all my protesting farmer friends, today is the auspicious day of Guru Purab, return home, to your fields and family and make a new beginning, let us move forward afresh," he said.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 08:11 PM IST