Central Railway sets up 5 sewage treatment plants in 2020

For the first time The Department of Environment and Housekeeping Management of Central Railway has set up five sewage treatment plants in a year 2020 at different locations on Central Railway jurisdiction.

The details of these five sewage treatment plants are as under:

1) Matunga Workshop -capacity 40 kilo litres/Day

2) Pandharpur - capacity 50 kilo litres/Day

3) Marathwada Coach Factory, Latur – capacity 70 kilo litres/Day

4) Latur Station - capacity 15 kilo litres/Day

5) Electric Loco Workshop, Bhusawal - capacity 15 kilo litres/Day

With the above five sewage treatment plants, the Central Railway now has the capacity to purify about 10 million liters of contaminated water.

A total of 23 water treatment plants have been installed on the Central Railway so far, including sewage treatment plants, water recycling plants and effluent treatment plants.

This purified water is used for various purposes on Central Railway such as cleaning of platforms, cleaning of stalls at stations, cleaning of trains in coaching depots, watering for gardens and plants, for flushing toilets etc.

The amount of waste that is usually released into the environment is reduced through these sewage treatment plants. Thus by reducing the pollution will improve environment’s health. These plants help reduce the consumption of fresh water. Moreover these water treatment plants are proved to be a sustainable short and long-term solution to world’s water crisis..