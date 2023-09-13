 CEAT Faces ₹ 3.06 Lakh Penalty for Delay in Re-export Extension Application
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCEAT Faces ₹ 3.06 Lakh Penalty for Delay in Re-export Extension Application

CEAT Faces ₹ 3.06 Lakh Penalty for Delay in Re-export Extension Application

The copy of the communication from the Authority was received by the Officers of the Company as defined under Companies Act, 2023 on September 12, 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
CEAT Faces ₹ 3.06 Lakh Penalty for Delay in Re-export Extension Application | Wikipedia

CEAT Limited on Wednesday announced that the Office of Commissioner of Customs, (NS – III), Raigad, Maharashtra has imposed penalty of Rs 3,06,000 under section 117 of Customs Act, 1962 for delay in application for permission of re-export extension against the Bills of Entries, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

The copy of the communication from the Authority was received by the Officers of the Company as defined under Companies Act, 2023 on September 12, 2023.

The company on the filing said that based on the Company’s assessment, the Company is of the opinion that there is no major impact of the penalty on the financials of the Company.

CEAT Limited shares

The shares of CEAT Limited on Wednesday at 1:27 pm IST were at Rs 2,135, down by 0.80 percent.

CEAT Limited Q1FY24 Highlights

On a consolidated basis, the Company’s revenue closed at ₹2,935 crore, EBITDA margin stood at 13.1 percent. Net profit stood at ₹144 crore.

On a standalone basis, the Company’s revenue stood at ₹2,921 crore and EBITDA margin stood at 13.2 percent. Net profit stood at ₹159 crore.

Read Also
CEAT Signs Shafali Verma As Brand Ambassador
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govt Will Not Make Six Airbags Mandatory For Cars: Nitin Gadkari

Govt Will Not Make Six Airbags Mandatory For Cars: Nitin Gadkari

Cabinet Approves Additional 75 lakh LPG Connections Under PM Ujjwala Scheme

Cabinet Approves Additional 75 lakh LPG Connections Under PM Ujjwala Scheme

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,431.93, Nifty Above 20,000

Closing Bell: Sensex Ends Day At 67,431.93, Nifty Above 20,000

UTI Asset Management Announces Equity Shares Under ESOP

UTI Asset Management Announces Equity Shares Under ESOP

Rail Vikas Nigam JV Emerges Lowest Bidder For Western Railway Order Worth ₹245 Cr

Rail Vikas Nigam JV Emerges Lowest Bidder For Western Railway Order Worth ₹245 Cr