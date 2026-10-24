Castrol India Reports Strong Q3 Revenue Growth To ₹1,734.72 Crore, But Profit Dips; New Auditor Appointed

Castrol India |

Mumbai: Castrol India Limited announced on 24 October 2026 its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2026. The company's revenue from operations increased to ₹1,734.72 crore, up from ₹1,362.75 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly Financials

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹1,748.12 crore, compared with ₹1,375.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total expenses for the period were ₹1,504.74 crore, an increase from ₹1,067.18 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

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Profit before tax for the quarter was ₹243.38 crore, down from ₹307.87 crore in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share (basic and diluted) for the quarter ended 30 September 2026 was ₹1.78, compared to ₹2.30 in the same period last year.

Nine-Month Performance

For the nine months ended 30 September 2026, Castrol India reported revenue from operations of ₹5,151.43 crore, a 20 per cent increase from ₹4,281.58 crore in the prior nine-month period. Profit after tax for the nine months rose to ₹766.25 crore, up from ₹705.26 crore in the corresponding period of 2025.

Auditor Appointment

The company’s board approved the appointment of Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP as the statutory auditors for a five-year term, starting from the 49th Annual General Meeting in 2027. Price Waterhouse will replace Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, whose second consecutive five-year term concludes at the 49th AGM.

Management Commentary

Saugata Basuray, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said the company delivered a resilient performance amidst rising raw material costs and adverse currency movements. Basuray added that pricing actions helped moderate the impact on margins.

Mrinalini Srinivasan, Chief Financial Officer, said that the company's EBITDA grew 11 per cent over nine months, supported by early pricing actions. Srinivasan expects the operating environment to remain volatile and inflationary, and the company plans to manage margin pressures through agile pricing and cost actions.

Operational Highlights

During the quarter, Castrol India expanded its national footprint to approximately 1,67,000 outlets, including 46,000 rural outlets. The company also strengthened its service ecosystem with over 870 Castrol Auto Service centres and 37,000 independent bike workshops.

Exceptional Item

An exceptional item of ₹22.53 crore was recognised in the year ended 31 December 2025, relating to estimated obligations under the new Labour Codes notified by the Government of India.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.