Castrol India Q2 Profit Jumps 43% To ₹347.7 Crore, Revenue Up 25%

Castrol India Limited reported a 43 percent year-on-year increase in profit after tax for the second quarter ended 30 June 2026. |

Mumbai: Castrol India Limited on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended 30 June 2026, with a significant rise in profitability and revenue.

Quarterly Financials

For the quarter ended 30 June 2026, the company's standalone profit after tax increased to Rs 347.70 crore, up from Rs 244.00 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,871.47 crore, a 25.03 percent increase compared to Rs 1,496.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

Total income for the quarter also rose to Rs 1,885.47 crore from Rs 1,506.09 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses for the quarter were Rs 1,409.44 crore, up from Rs 1,176.55 crore in the second quarter of 2025.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of the financial year ended 30 June 2026, Castrol India reported a profit after tax of Rs 589.88 crore, a 23.55 percent rise from Rs 477.46 crore in the first half of 2025.

Revenue from operations for the six months increased by 17.06 percent to Rs 3,416.71 crore, compared to Rs 2,918.83 crore in the previous year's first half.

Interim Dividend Declared

The Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.25 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5/- each for the financial year ending 31 December 2026.

The record date for this dividend is 11 August 2026, and it will be paid on or before 2 September 2026.

Management Commentary

Saugata Basuray, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said the company delivered a strong quarter due to disciplined execution in a dynamic operating environment. All industrial, institutional, and consumer businesses performed well, showing strong volume growth.

Basuray added that power brands in personal mobility grew ahead of the rest of the business, supporting a healthier portfolio mix and reflecting consumers' increasing preference for high-performance lubricants. Mrinalini Srinivasan, Chief Financial Officer and Whole-time Director, Castrol India Limited, stated that the interim dividend accelerates a greater portion of cash returns to shareholders during this transition year.

New Labour Codes Impact

The company recognised incremental estimated obligations of Rs 22.53 crore as an exceptional item for the year ended 31 December 2025, due to the new Labour Codes. The Government of India notified the four Labour Codes effective 21 November 2025.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.