Alembic Pharma's Q1 FY27 Consolidated Profit Rises 12.01% To ₹175.33 Crore

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Mumbai: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited on Monday announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27 (Q1 FY27), showing a rise in profit and revenue.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated net profit after tax rose to ₹175.33 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, up from ₹156.53 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹2,149.77 crore, marking a 25.66 per cent increase from ₹1,710.72 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹2,164.70 crore, compared to ₹1,717.22 crore in Q1 FY26. Total consolidated expenses also increased to ₹1,943.23 crore in Q1 FY27, from ₹1,526.67 crore in the prior-year quarter.

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Earnings Per Share

Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 were ₹8.80, a rise from ₹7.85 in Q1 FY26.

Board Meeting Details

The Board of Directors approved the consolidated and standalone unaudited financial results during a meeting held on 4 August 2026. The meeting commenced at 12:00 noon and concluded at 1:55 p.m.

Auditor's Review

The consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were reviewed by KKC & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants. The auditors issued an unmodified conclusion on the results.

Previous Quarter Figures

For the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹214.54 crore and consolidated revenue from operations of ₹1,847.72 crore. These figures reflect the balancing amounts between audited annual results and unaudited year-to-date figures.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.