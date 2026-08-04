Saregama India Net Profit Jumps 42% To ₹51.88 Crore In Q1 FY27; Revenue Grows 27%

Mumbai: Saregama India on Tuesday announced a 42.09 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit, which stood at ₹51.88 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared with ₹36.51 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 rose to ₹263.60 crore, up from ₹206.77 crore in Q1 FY26.

Financial Performance Overview

Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹267.81 crore, marking a 21.18 per cent increase from ₹221.00 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total expenses for the period also increased to ₹196.09 crore from ₹169.95 crore year-on-year.

Segmental Revenue

The Music segment contributed ₹184.60 crore to the revenue, while Artist Management generated ₹46.02 crore. The Video segment recorded ₹16.96 crore, and Events contributed ₹16.02 crore to the overall revenue.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹2.69, an increase from ₹1.90 in the year-ago period. Diluted EPS also rose to ₹2.69 from ₹1.90.

Strategic Developments

The company's share of net loss from associate Bhansali Productions Private Limited, accounted for using the equity method, was ₹1.21 crore for the current quarter. During the quarter ended 30 June 2025, Saregama had acquired additional shares in Pocket Aces Pictures Private Limited (PAPPL), increasing its shareholding to 90.93 per cent. Subsequently, on 24 July 2026, Saregama further acquired 35,635 shares in PAPPL, raising its stake to 95.76 per cent.

Asset Revaluation

Saregama adopted the revaluation model for land during the current quarter. The incremental value of ₹12.63 crore from this revaluation has been recognised under Other Comprehensive Income. The corresponding tax impact was also charged through Other Comprehensive Income.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.