Saregama India Q4 Profit Rises 24% To ₹74 Crore, Revenue Grows 19%

Saregama India reported a 23.9 percent rise in Q4 FY26 consolidated net profit to ₹74.1 crore. |

Mumbai: Saregama India Ltd reported a 23.9 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 74.1 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, aided by growth in its music and artist management businesses.

Revenue from operations rose 19.4 percent to Rs 287.4 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 240.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue increased from Rs 260.4 crore in Q3 FY26, while quarterly profit rose sharply from Rs 51.3 crore.

Total income during the March quarter stood at ₹296.6 crore against ₹258.5 crore in Q4 FY25 and ₹267.8 crore in the preceding quarter. Total expenses increased marginally to ₹192.2 crore from ₹191.3 crore in Q3 FY26 and ₹181.8 crore a year ago.

Profit before tax rose to ₹103.4 crore from ₹81.6 crore in the year-ago quarter and ₹69.5 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company’s music segment remained the largest contributor, reporting quarterly revenue of ₹200.4 crore compared with ₹168.1 crore in Q4 FY25. Artist management revenue more than doubled year-on-year to ₹42.5 crore from ₹18.8 crore, while the video segment revenue declined to ₹32.3 crore from ₹49.2 crore. The events business generated ₹12.3 crore in revenue during the quarter.

Sequential growth was supported by improved profitability across core segments. Music segment profit rose to ₹128 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹83.9 crore in Q3 FY26, while video operations turned profitable at ₹6.3 crore compared with ₹0.3 crore in the preceding quarter.

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at ₹3.86 against ₹2.67 in Q3 FY26 and ₹3.11 in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, Saregama India reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹984.6 crore compared with ₹1,171.4 crore in FY25. Annual consolidated net profit, however, increased marginally to ₹206.2 crore from ₹204.2 crore in the previous year.

Total comprehensive income attributable to owners stood at ₹207.1 crore for FY26.

During FY26, the company completed acquisitions in Bhansali Productions Private Limited and Finnet Media Private Limited through subsidiary Pocket Aces Pictures, with the results reflecting the impact of these transactions from January and November 2025 respectively.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on company-filed audited financial statements and does not constitute investment advice.