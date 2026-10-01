Castrol India Launches First Skilling Centre In Kolkata For Youth Development

Castrol India |

Mumbai: Castrol India Limited announced on 1 October 2026 the launch of its first skilling centre in Kolkata under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, 'Ujjwal Kal'. The centre aims to equip youth from disadvantaged communities with industry-relevant skills and connect them with employment opportunities.

Training Focus

The centre, located at the Smile Foundation STeP Centre in Santoshpur, Kolkata, will offer training in digital technologies, Artificial Intelligence (AI), retail, beauty and wellness. It will also provide instruction in communication, communication readiness, and digital literacy.

Certification and Placement

Learners at the centre will receive recognised certificates upon completion of their training. The programme also includes placement assistance to help graduates secure employment or pursue self-employment.

'Ujjwal Kal' Programme

'Ujjwal Kal', Castrol India's flagship CSR initiative, began in 2021. The programme focuses on strengthening livelihoods through youth upskilling, women empowerment, and community development, with a specific emphasis on improving access to opportunities for young women and underserved communities.

Managing Director's Statement

Saugata Basuray, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said the company believes talent is universal but access to opportunity is not. Basuray added that the Kolkata centre is a step towards bridging this gap by providing skills, confidence, and support to build better futures.

Programme Reach

In 2025, the 'Ujjwal Kal' initiatives benefited close to 5,000 individuals across education, upskilling, and healthcare. The programme primarily targets individuals aged 18-28, with young women constituting nearly 85% of participants. Castrol India aims for 50-55% of graduates to secure direct employment or self-employment.

Company Background

Castrol India Limited has been present in India for over 115 years as a lubricant manufacturer. The company operates three blending plants and a distribution network of over 1.5 lakh retail outlets nationwide.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.