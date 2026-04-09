Castrol India Upgrades Activ & GTX To Full Synthetic Oils Across Key Segments

Castrol India has upgraded its flagship Castrol Activ and Castrol GTX engine oil ranges to full synthetic formulations across key viscosities in two- and four-wheeler segments. |

Mumbai: Castrol India is pushing deeper into premium lubrication technology, upgrading its core product lines to full synthetic formulations as it responds to evolving consumer expectations and engine requirements.

The company has transitioned its flagship Castrol Activ and Castrol GTX engine oils to full synthetic formulations across key viscosities. In the two-wheeler segment, Castrol Activ now includes full synthetic variants in 10W-30 and 5W-30 grades, while continuing to offer existing options such as 20W-40. In the passenger vehicle segment, Castrol GTX has been upgraded to full synthetic 5W-30 and expanded with a new 0W-20 variant, targeting modern engines.

The shift to full synthetic oils is designed to deliver improved engine performance and durability. The new Castrol Activ range offers 20 percent better protection across engine, clutch, and gearbox components, contributing to smoother rides for daily commuters. In the four-wheeler segment, the upgraded GTX range focuses on cleaner engines and improved deposit control, aligning with the needs of newer, more efficient engines.

The product upgrade is rooted in changing consumer preferences, particularly among younger riders and drivers. Increasingly, buyers are prioritizing smoother acceleration, reduced engine vibration, and consistent performance in everyday driving conditions. Castrol’s marketing leadership, led by Kaushik Vedula, indicated that the company is aligning its product strategy with these evolving expectations, making advanced lubricant technology more accessible to a broader customer base.

The upgraded product range will be distributed through Castrol India’s extensive network of over 150,000 retail outlets nationwide, along with availability on major e-commerce platforms. The launch also coincides with the 25-year milestone of the Castrol Activ brand, reinforcing its significance within the company’s portfolio. Additionally, the broader product lineup, including premium offerings like Castrol MAGNATEC and Castrol EDGE, continues to support diverse performance needs.

The press release on page 2 highlights that the transition positions Castrol as a disruptor by bringing full synthetic technology into mass-market segments, a space traditionally dominated by semi-synthetic or mineral oils. By upgrading its flagship products, Castrol India is strengthening its position in a competitive lubricants market while aligning with shifting mobility trends and performance expectations.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s press release and may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.