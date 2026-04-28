Castrol India Revenue Surges To ₹1,545 Crore, Profit At ₹242 Crore Amid Cost Pressures

Castrol India reported revenue from operations of Rupees 5,721.5 crore and net profit of Rupees 949.9 crore, indicating sustained earnings strength across the financial year. |

Mumbai: Castrol India reported an 8.7 percent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to Rupees 1,545 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, while net profit increased 3.7 percent to Rupees 242.2 crore. On a sequential basis, profit remained largely flat compared to Rupees 244.7 crore in the December quarter, reflecting stable earnings despite higher cost pressures. The company’s quarterly performance indicates steady demand momentum alongside moderate margin compression.

Revenue growth supported by steady demand

The company’s total income stood at Rupees 1,568.6 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rupees 1,454.2 crore a year ago. Revenue also improved sequentially from Rupees 1,439.9 crore in Q4 FY25, indicating continued volume traction.

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Profit before tax rose to Rupees 323.1 crore compared to Rupees 312.7 crore in the year-ago quarter, although it declined marginally from Rupees 332.2 crore in the preceding quarter, suggesting some pressure at the operating level.

Sequential growth moderates amid higher expenses

Total expenses increased to Rupees 1,245.5 crore during the quarter from Rupees 1,098.8 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a 13.3 percent rise. The increase was driven by higher raw material costs and other operational expenses. This resulted in a slight sequential dip in profitability, with PAT declining 1 percent quarter-on-quarter despite revenue growth. However, on a yearly basis, earnings remained resilient.

Stable earnings with modest margin movement

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rupees 2.45, compared to Rupees 2.36 in the year-ago period and Rupees 2.47 in the previous quarter. The company maintained profitability levels even as cost inflation impacted margins, reflecting disciplined cost management and stable operational performance.

Full-year performance remains strong

For the full year, Castrol India reported revenue from operations of Rupees 5,721.5 crore and net profit of Rupees 949.9 crore, indicating sustained earnings strength across the financial year. The company noted that exceptional items related to labour code changes impacted earlier quarters but did not affect the March 2026 quarter.

Disclaimer: This is an article based on unaudited financial results and not investment advice.