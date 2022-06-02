Career lifecycle management startup Genleap launches GenDiscover

Genleap claims to combines genomic testing to determine the genetic predisposition and inherent traits of an individual, with psychometrics |

Genleap, an EdTech startup focussed on end-to-end career lifestyle management, today announced it has launched ‘GenDiscover’, a first of its kind DNA led self-discovery product. Through this flagship product, Genleap aims to help students, parents and professionals looking to make career related decisions make informed choices using of three proven sciences - Genetics (your DNA), Psychometrics, and Cognitive Astromancy.

Based on the proven concept of ‘Nurturing the Nature’, the makers claim it is a first-of-its-kind product in the world.

GenDiscover provides complete assessment through what it calls a combination of ‘nature’ and ‘nurture’. It combines genomic testing to determine the genetic predisposition and inherent traits of an individual, with psychometrics to capture the impact of environment on personality. It also takes into account empirical evidence of cognitive astromancy to decode natal strengths. Itcomes with an insights/video counseling session conducted by certified coaches who are able to demystify the results and give personalized guidance.

Sachin Sandhir, Founder and CEO, Genleap, while sharing his vision for the product said, “With GenDiscover, our goal is to channelize individuals towards careers and jobs more aligned to their inherent and current personality and other traits. This will help increase productivity in the workplace and lead to more fulfilled professional lives. Students and professionals often end up with the wrong career choices which add up to the issue of employability.” GenDiscover can be ordered via the online B2C platform.

Nimish Gupta, Founder, and Co-CEO of Genleap further explained, “At GENLEAP, we leverage advanced technologies to power our assessments, juxtaposed with the individual’s current interests and professional disposition. Our users could be at any stage of their lives – from early school goers to mid and senior professionals. Our unique model is backed by proven sciences and credible partners and we are looking at a future where this could be integrated into career management and skilling platforms across schools, institutions, and organizations so that it is accessible to all.”

GENLEAP will soon be announcing acquisitions of several EdTech platforms across the skills and employability lifecycle. It is also building a digital community for students. The company aims to impact the lives of 10 million customers over the next 10 years. GENLEAP will be eying the global space next and is looking at revenues of 20,000 crores in 10 years and a valuation in excess of 300,000 crores in addition to making a large social impact.

