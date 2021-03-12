Carat India hires Ashish Singh as VP- Planning

Carat India, the flagship media agency from the house of dentsu international, has appointed Ashish Singh as Vice President - Planning. In his new role, Ashish will report into Anita Kotwani, CEO, Carat India and will lead the agency’s digital mandate for North and East. He will focus on developing and leading client relationships for Carat in addition to helping the agency deliver enhanced digital solutions to clients.

Prior to joining Carat India, Ashish worked with Mindshare India where he held the position of Partner – Digital. During his 7-year-stint with Mindshare, Ashish was responsible for driving revenue growth for the network agency. He has been instrumental in leading several client relationships at Mindshare and has actively lead pitches for businesses like HUL, Disney+ (Star & Hotstar) and General Mills. He has also worked on brands such as Godrej Consumer Products, Facebook apps.

Commenting on his new role, Ashish Singh said, “With continuous change in the media ecosystem, digital is the battleground for all types of businesses where consumers are accustomed to connectedness. Carat is known for its Integrated communication planning backed by some of the cutting-edge analytical tools in the industry. I am delighted to join Carat - the first specialist agency in the country and the world’s first media agency - to contribute my experience to create a meaningful connection for brands in the digital ecosystem for business outcomes. I look forward to this journey where together we focus on growth, expansion and nurture talent.”