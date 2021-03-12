Delhivery appoints Pooja Gupta as Chief People Officer

Logistics firm Delhivery on Monday said it has appointed former Myntra executive Pooja Gupta to its Chief People Officer.

At Delhivery, Gupta will work with the senior leadership on organisation design and systems, developing strategic HR programmes and policies, and strengthening employee experience, a statement said.

For an organisation that is 50,000-plus people strong, the appointment comes at a suitable time as the company embarks on its next phase of growth, it added.

Gupta has over 18 years of experience in different geographies and industries, and had started her career at SAP. She has also served as the Head of HR at Myntra.com and as the People Practice Partner at Kalaari Capital.