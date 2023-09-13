 Cabinet Approves Additional 75 lakh LPG Connections Under PM Ujjwala Scheme
The additional LPG connections to be provided in the course of the next three years will come with a financial implication of Rs 1650 crore, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said at a press conference on Wednesday.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in its weekly meeting on Wednesday, approved providing an additional 75 lakh LPG connections to women under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

As per the existing modalities of Ujjawala 2.0, the first refill and stove will also be provided free of cost to beneficiaries.

article-image

A fortnight ago, the Union Cabinet, in a relief for citizens, decided to cut the prices of LPG cylinders by Rs 200.

In Delhi for instance, the decision brought down the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder from the existing Rs 1,103 per cylinder to Rs 903.

The across-the-board reduction was in addition to the existing targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder to Ujjwala households, which will continue. The effective price in Delhi for Ujjwala beneficiaries after this reduction will be Rs 703 per cylinder.

There are more than 31 crore domestic LPG consumers, including 9.6 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries

article-image
