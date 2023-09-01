Commercial LPG Price To Be Cut By ₹158; Government Exempts LPG Imports From Agri Cess | File

In a major relief to LPG consumers, Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have slashed the price of 19 KG commercial LPG gas cylinders by Rs 158, reported ANI. The new prices will be effective from today. The government has also exempted imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane from 15 per cent agri cess with effect from Friday.

The retail sales price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 1,522, the report by ANI stated.

Earlier in August, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were slashed by Rs 99.75 by the OMCs. In July, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were increased by Rs 7 each.

Before this hike, there had been two consecutive price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders which were in May and June this year. While in May OMCs reduced the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 172, in June it was reduced by Rs 83.

In April, too, their prices were reduced by Rs 91.50 per unit.

Price of Domestic LPT cut by ₹200

Earlier, on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, the price of Domestic LPG was reduced by Rs 200 by the central government as a gift to women of the country. Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from September 1.

Agri cess on Imports

The government had in July imposed a 15 per cent agri cess on imports of these goods.

The Finance Ministry in a notification said that imports of LPG, liquified propane and liquified butane have been fully exempted from Agriculture Infrastructure Development cess (AIDC) effective September 1.

With Inputs from Agencies.

