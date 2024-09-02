Cabinet Approves 7 Schemes Worth About ₹14,000 Crore For Agricultural Sector

Pixabay

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved around Rs 14,000 crore outlay for seven big-ticket programmes related to the farming sector, including a Rs 2,817-crore digital agriculture mission and a Rs 3,979-crore scheme for crop science.

These announcements were made by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Rs 2,291-crore programme for strengthening agricultural education and management has been approved, the minister said, adding a Rs 1,702-crore scheme has also been cleared for sustainable livestock health and their production.

Another major scheme worth Rs 860 crore was cleared by the Cabinet for sustainable development for horticulture.

Other decisions taken by the Cabinet pertains to strengthening Krish Vigyan Kendra (Rs 1,202 crore), and Natural Resource Management (Rs 1,115 crore).

The total allocation for all the sevens adds up to over Rs 13,960 crore.