Butter Without Dairy?: Bill Gates-Backed California Startup 'Savor' Creates Butter from Air That Tastes Just Like Real Dairy

A California based startup named Savor, which is backed by billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, has recently developed a method to produce butter without using any dairy products, as per the Guardian report.

Just image a situation spreading butter on your toast that is just like the real butter thing but does not come from cow. But this startup, Savor, has developed such a method in the world of innovation.

The Process - From Gases to Butter

The process of making the butter from the air is created through a complex thermochemical process that transforms simple gases like carbon dioxide, hydrogen, and oxygen into fat molecules.

The result? A product that mimics the taste and texture of traditional butter. Savor is also experimenting with dairy-free alternatives to other products like ice cream, cheese, and milk.

Why Make the Switch?

As per the United Nation, the livestock industry is one of the major contributor to the global greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for 14.5 per cent. So, reducing the consumption of meat and diary has become an important factor mitigating environmental impact.

Providing a sustainable alternative, savor products are designed in such a way, with their butter boasting a carbon footprint of less than 0.8g CO2 equivalent per kilogram.

In comparison, traditional butter has a staggering footprint of 16.9kg CO2 equivalent per kilogram, according to the report.

Bill Gates' Endorsement

Bill Gates, a prominent advocate for sustainable innovation, supports Savor’s mission. In a blog post, he highlighted about the importance of lab-made fats and oils in achieving climate goals.

Gates also pointed out that Savor’s process does not release greenhouse gases, uses no farmland, and consumes minimal water. Importantly, he noted, “It tastes really good – like the real thing, because chemically it is.”