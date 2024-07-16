Will Swiggy, Zomato, and BigBasket Soon Bring Liquor To Your Doorstep? Everything You Need to Know

Representative Image | File Image

India, the third largest market for alcohol beverages in the world after China and Russia, may soon transform the way Indians purchase alcohol apart from the offline mode to a more convenient and easy method- the online alcohol delivery.

According to the Economic Times Report, the leading food delivery giants in India like Swiggy, Big Basket, and Zomato may consider to launch home delivery services for low-alcohol beverages such as beer, wine, and liqueurs.

According to the report, several states such as New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Kerala are considering pilot projects to evaluate the feasibility of this initiative.

Although the concept of online alcohol delivery is not an entirely new idea as back in 2020 during the covid lockdown period, Swiggy and Zomato introduced the alcohol delivery in non-metro areas to compensate for the drop in their core business.

The delivery giant, Swiggy, began the service in Ranchi after getting the needed and necessary approval from the Jharkhand government. Later, Zomato followed the same, launching in Ranchi with a plan to expand it in other cities in Jharkhand.

Despite the initial phase with the authorities in the major metro cities, the further expansion of it was paused due to several challenges.

Current Scenario

As of the current trend, the online i.e home delivery of the alcohol beverages is only permitter in two states in the country - Odisha and West Bengal.

Although, during the covid lockdown period - Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Assam has had temporarily allowed the online liquor which showed a positive response despite restrictions.

According to the Economic Times report, it added that the industry executives reported a 20 to 30 per cent surge in sales in West Bengal and Odisha due to online deliveries.

Changing Consumer Profiles - Pros and Cons

The push for online alcohol delivery has certain prons and cons.

As per the report, an industry executed noted that this service aims to cater to the growing expat population, especially in larger cities, and to consumers who view moderate alcohol-content spirits as part of their dining experience.

In addition, women and senior citizens have expressed discomfort with traditional liquor stores, preferring the convenience and discretion of home delivery, added the report.