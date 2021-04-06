Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Tarun Bajaj moved to Revenue dept; Bangalore Metro Rail Corp’s Ajai Seth now DEA secy

Finance Ministry, Economic Affairs, Secretary Tarun Bajaj is now appointed as the revenue secretary. After the superannuation of Ajay Bhushan Pandey in February this year, Bajaj was given the additional charge of revenue secretary.

Replacing Bajaj as the secretary to the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) is the managing director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, Ajai Seth. He has been serving in the state administration of Karnataka since 2008. He is a 1987 batch Karnataka-cadre IAS officer with a four-year stint as an advisor in Asian Development Bank.

Bajaj, before joining the Department of Economic Affairs, worked as Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister from April 2015 to April 2020. He has served as Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs in 2014-15 and as a Director and Joint Secretary in the Department of Financial Services from 2006 to 2011. He has also served on the Boards of SIDBI, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, New India Assurance Company, United India Insurance Company.