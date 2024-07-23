Modi 3.0 Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman Sets Record with Seventh Consecutive Budget Presentation, Surpassing Morarji Desai |

Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister, on Tuesday (July 23) marked a record in the Indian political landscape by presenting the highest number of consecutive budgets – seven in a row - surpassing the long-standing record of six consecutive budget presentation held by the former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

Sitharaman presented her seventh budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 AM, today, unveiling the financial blue print for the upcoming financial year. In addition, this is also the first budget of the Modi 3.0.

Breaking the record of the past

Earlier, Morarji Desai held the record of presenting the highest number of budgets in a row. He served as the Finance Minister of the country from 1959 to 1964 and presented five full budget and one interim budget during his tenure.

Union Finance Minister #NirmalaSitharaman along with Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget.



The President extended her best wishes… pic.twitter.com/n1oXRmd5cX — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) July 23, 2024

Although, Desai still holds the record of presenting the most number budget presentations in total, as he presented a total of ten budgets during his career but the continuous budgets presentation in a row record has now passed to Sitharaman. Furthermore, in addition to the budgets from 1959 to 1964, Desai also presented budgets later in the year in 1967, 1968, and 1969.

Following Desai, P Chidambaram holds the second spot with nine budgets. He presented his first budget in 1997 - 1998 and later continued as Finance Minister from 2004 to 2008 and thereafter from 2012 to 2014.

Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of India, presented eight budgets, with his first budget in the year 1982 -1984 and then later from 2009 to 2012.