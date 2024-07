Markets Open In Green On Budget Day

Union Budget day has arrived. The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her 7th straight budget at 11:00 IST. This would be a record budget for the incumbent FM. The Indian markets opened in green on Tuesday i.e the Budget day, with Sensex at 80,733.15, up by 231.07 points, and Nifty at 24,570.55, up by 61.30 points.