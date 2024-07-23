Modi 3.0 Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman’s Iconic Budget Day Sarees – Seven Times the Finance Minister Stunned in Traditional Elegance | PTI

As the final day of the Union Budget 2024 presentation day arrives with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting her seventh budget in a row and the first budget of the Modi 3.0, each year, apart from the numbers and policies, the choice of Nirmala Sitharaman’s saree on Budget day also has garnered attention. Her sarees each year have attracted significant attention as well on the budget day.

Here is a look back of her sartorial choices over the year:

Union Budget 2024

For the Union Budget 2024, and also the first budget of the Modi 3.0, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a White silk saree featuring magenta borders with golden motifs paired with magenta blouse.

Interim Budget 2024 - Tussar saree

For the interim budget 2024, which was held on February 1, 2024, the Finance Minister arrived at the Parliament wearing a blue and cream coloured tussar saree. It featured a blue with cream Kantha stitch work, a traditional embroidery technique from West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura.

Union Budget 2023 - Vermilion Red

In the Union Budget 2023, Sitharaman chose to wore a vermilion red silk saree with a black and gold temple border and it was a handwoven ilkal saree with Navalagunda embroidery from Karnataka.

Union Budget 2022 - Rusty brown Bomkai

For the Budget presentation, Sitharaman in the 2022 wore a rusty brown Bomkai saree with off-white borders.

Union Budget 2021 - Red Pochampally Silk

In the 2021 budget presentation, the Finance Minister donned a red Pochampally silk saree with off-white detailing and a gold border which features a traditional weaving techniques and was from the state of Telangana.

Union Budget 2020 - Yellow-Gold Silk

The Finance Minister, in the year 2021, arrived at the parliament wearing a yellow-gold silk saree with a blur border.

Union Budget 2019 - Warm-Pink Mangalgiri

During her first budget in the parliament, in 1019, Sitharaman chose wore a a warm-pink Mangalgiri saree with a bold border. Moreover, this year also marked a significance as it was also the year in which the budget documents was carries in a Bahi khata, shifting the tradition.