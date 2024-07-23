 Budget 2024: 'Govt To Launch 3 Employment-Linked Schemes,' Announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBudget 2024: 'Govt To Launch 3 Employment-Linked Schemes,' Announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: 'Govt To Launch 3 Employment-Linked Schemes,' Announces Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

While presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will provide incentives to 30 lakh youth entering the job market by providing one month's PF (provident fund) contribution.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 11:57 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said it will launch three employment-linked schemes.

Statement Of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

While presenting the Union Budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will provide incentives to 30 lakh youth entering the job market by providing one month's PF (provident fund) contribution.

Read Also
Budget 2024 Memes Hit Social Media After FM Nirmala Sitharaman Begins Address At Parliament
article-image

She announced that working women hostels will be set up in the country to promote women's participation in the workforce.

She added that the government will provide funds to the private sector, domain experts and others for developing climate-resilient seeds.

An already existing scheme -- MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee) -- aims to provide 100 days of wage employment in a particular fiscal year to at least one member of every household whose adult members seek manual work.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budget 2024: Opposition Slams Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Allocations, Terms It As...

Budget 2024: Opposition Slams Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Allocations, Terms It As...

Upto ₹20,00,000 Collateral Free Loan: 'PM Mudra Yojana' Upgraded And Revamped For Small...

Upto ₹20,00,000 Collateral Free Loan: 'PM Mudra Yojana' Upgraded And Revamped For Small...

Budget 2024: 'Govt To Abolish Angel Tax On Investments In Startups,' Announces Finance Minister...

Budget 2024: 'Govt To Abolish Angel Tax On Investments In Startups,' Announces Finance Minister...

IPL 2025: Adani & Torrent Group Eyeing Majority Stake In Gujarat Titans For ₹12,550 Crore, Claims...

IPL 2025: Adani & Torrent Group Eyeing Majority Stake In Gujarat Titans For ₹12,550 Crore, Claims...

Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman Announces Increase In Deductions; Standard Deduction Up to ₹75,000 and...

Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman Announces Increase In Deductions; Standard Deduction Up to ₹75,000 and...