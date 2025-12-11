Atal Innovation Mission Under NITI Aayog Partners With HUL To Push Start-Up Acceleration Program, Speeding Up India’s Shift Towards Circular Economy

File Image |

New Delhi: The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under NITI Aayog on Thursday partnered with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) to launch a nationwide start-up acceleration programme aimed at speeding up India’s shift towards a circular economy. The initiative is being rolled out under HUL’s flagship Project Circular Bharat.

As part of the programme, AIM and HUL will identify and support 50 promising start-ups over the next three years. These start-ups will focus on circular economy solutions, especially in the area of plastics. The programme will give priority to innovations in plastic recycling, reuse and refill models, and next-generation packaging materials. It will also extend support to start-ups working on material recovery in other waste streams, including textiles and e-waste. Selected start-ups will receive mentorship from business leaders, policy experts and investors.

They may also get grant funding and opportunities to pilot their solutions, helping them test and scale their ideas. The initiative brings together the policy expertise of AIM and NITI Aayog, HUL’s strong industry network and Xynteo’s strategic guidance to create a supportive ecosystem for sustainability-focused entrepreneurs. BP Biddappa, Executive Director and Chief People, Transformation and Sustainability Officer at HUL, said the partnership is an important step toward strengthening India’s circular economy for plastics.

He added that the collaboration reflects HUL’s belief that what benefits India ultimately benefits the company, and that the joint effort aims to empower sustainability start-ups and accelerate practical solutions. Dr. Deepak Bagla, Mission Director of AIM at NITI Aayog, said the initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision that sustainable development is a commitment, not just a slogan.

He said the collaboration will empower start-ups that are redefining how India uses its resources and will help unlock solutions that reduce waste, improve recycling and build the green industries of the future.

