 SEBI Gives Big Relief To NRIs On Re-KYC Rules, Physical Presence In India No Longer Needed For Digital Verification
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSEBI Gives Big Relief To NRIs On Re-KYC Rules, Physical Presence In India No Longer Needed For Digital Verification

SEBI Gives Big Relief To NRIs On Re-KYC Rules, Physical Presence In India No Longer Needed For Digital Verification

SEBI has eased re-KYC rules for NRIs by removing the requirement to be physically present in India during digital verification. Existing NRI clients can now complete re-KYC from abroad, with strong security checks like geo-tagging, random prompts, and IP-blocking. New client onboarding rules remain unchanged.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
SEBI Eases a Big Pain Point for NRIs. | File Photo

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a major relaxation for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) by removing the need to be physically present in India while completing their digital re-KYC. Until now, NRIs had to be located within India during verification, which caused major inconvenience for those living or working abroad.

This new rule will make re-KYC faster, simpler, and more practical for millions of NRIs who maintain investments in India.

Read Also
Steamhouse India Seeks ₹425 Crore Via IPO; Files Updated Papers With SEBI
article-image

Why SEBI Changed the Rule

SEBI took this decision after receiving repeated feedback from stakeholders. Many highlighted that expecting NRIs to be in India during digital verification was unrealistic. Some NRIs visit India rarely, and others may not be able to travel for years due to work commitments or personal reasons.

FPJ Shorts
SC Asks Justice Dhulia Committee To Recommend 1 Name Each For VC Appointments In Kerala Universities
SC Asks Justice Dhulia Committee To Recommend 1 Name Each For VC Appointments In Kerala Universities
The Devil X (Twitter) Review: 'Proper Commercial Film', 'Disappointed'; Darshan Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
The Devil X (Twitter) Review: 'Proper Commercial Film', 'Disappointed'; Darshan Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release- When & Where To Watch Daniel Craig's Film Online?
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release- When & Where To Watch Daniel Craig's Film Online?
West Bengal Crime News: Kolkata Police Arrest 3 For Assaulting Food Vendors At Gita Recital Event
West Bengal Crime News: Kolkata Police Arrest 3 For Assaulting Food Vendors At Gita Recital Event

Understanding these challenges, SEBI has updated the framework to make the process more user-friendly.

In its circular, SEBI clearly stated that the rule requiring clients to be “physically located in India” during digital verification will no longer apply to re-KYC of existing NRI clients.

Read Also
Steamhouse India Files Updated Draft Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹425 Crore Through IPO
article-image

What Is Re-KYC?

Re-KYC (Re-Know Your Customer) is a routine update of personal and financial information with institutions like stockbrokers, mutual funds, and banks. This ensures that customer records stay compliant, accurate, and secure.

Re-KYC Now Possible From Anywhere in the World

Under the revised rules, NRIs who are already registered can now complete their re-KYC digitally from any country. However, SEBI has kept strict security checks in place to prevent misuse.

The digital KYC system must include:

- Random on-screen prompts to confirm the session is live, not pre-recorded

- Time-stamped interactions

- Geo-tagging to verify the client’s real-time GPS location

- GPS match with the address proof country

- Automatic blocking of spoofed or manipulated IP addresses

These steps ensure the digital verification remains safe and authentic.

Read Also
SEBI Forges Format To Suit Differently-Abled People, Registered Entities To Poise Themselves With...
article-image

What Still Hasn’t Changed?

Only re-KYC has been relaxed.

New NRI clients who want to open an account digitally must still be physically present in India for the first-time onboarding.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SIP Inflows Wobble Slightly On The Tightrope Walk At ₹29,445 Crore, Less Steadier Than ₹29,529...

SIP Inflows Wobble Slightly On The Tightrope Walk At ₹29,445 Crore, Less Steadier Than ₹29,529...

Shakti Pumps Stock Surge Over 13% After Winning A ₹443.78 Crore Maharashtra Government Order

Shakti Pumps Stock Surge Over 13% After Winning A ₹443.78 Crore Maharashtra Government Order

Gold Outperforms Most Asset Classes Over The Long Term, Delivering An Annual Return Of 15% In Rupee...

Gold Outperforms Most Asset Classes Over The Long Term, Delivering An Annual Return Of 15% In Rupee...

Equity Mutual Funds Attract Investor Interest In November, With Inflows Jumping 21% Monthly: AMFI

Equity Mutual Funds Attract Investor Interest In November, With Inflows Jumping 21% Monthly: AMFI

Now Mexico Imposes 50% Tariff On Indian Goods, Major Trade Shift After US Decision

Now Mexico Imposes 50% Tariff On Indian Goods, Major Trade Shift After US Decision