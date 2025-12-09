 SEBI Forges Format To Suit Differently-Abled People, Registered Entities To Poise Themselves With Compliance
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 08:35 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi on Monday issued a format for registered entities to report their readiness and compliance with accessibility requirements for each investor-facing digital platform, ensuring these platforms can be effectively used by persons with disabilities.This came after Sebi in July had issued a circular mandating all regulated entities to ensure their digital platforms are accessible to persons with disabilities.

The move was aimed at fostering inclusivity in financial services and ensuring investors with disabilities have equal access to market infrastructure.In its circular, Sebi issued a format for registered entities for reporting readiness and compliance, whereby they are required to disclose the URL of their digital platforms, confirm whether they meet the minimum AA-level accessibility standards under the latest Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, and provide remarks on their readiness and compliance status.

To support investors, Sebi has also enabled a dedicated mechanism for raising accessibility-related issues. Any investor facing such challenges on the digital platforms of regulated entities (REs) can lodge complaints under the "Accessibility" category on SCORES, which has already been provisioned for this purpose.Further, the concerned RE needs to remediate the issue for the complaint to be closed, ensuring timely resolution and improved user experience.

Further strengthening the compliance ecosystem, Sebi has mandated that all REs conduct periodic accessibility audits of their websites, mobile apps, and portals through certified accessibility professionals. These audits aim to ensure that digital platforms remain aligned with evolving accessibility norms. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

