 Raymond Revenue Rises 6% QoQ To ₹5,572 Crore In Q3, Net Profit At ₹71 Crore Amid Exceptional Base
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRaymond Revenue Rises 6% QoQ To ₹5,572 Crore In Q3, Net Profit At ₹71 Crore Amid Exceptional Base

Raymond Revenue Rises 6% QoQ To ₹5,572 Crore In Q3, Net Profit At ₹71 Crore Amid Exceptional Base

Raymond Ltd reported a 5.6 percent sequential rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 5,572 crore in Q3 FY26, with net profit coming in at Rs 71 crore. On a year-on-year basis, revenue jumped 19.5 percent, while profit fell sharply due to a high base in Q3 FY25, which included exceptional gains from demergers. The latest quarter reflects normalized earnings as the demerger effects fade.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Image Generated By Grok |

Mumbai: In Q3 FY26, Raymond recorded Rupees 5,572 crore in revenue, up from Rupees 5,277 crore in Q2 and Rupees 4,661 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit stood at Rupees 71 crore, lower than Rupees 139 crore in Q2. Last year’s Q3 profit of Rupees 723 crore included one-time gains from the lifestyle and real estate demergers. The company’s operational rhythm stabilised post-restructuring, reflecting its core business strength in engineering and auto components.

Sequential Growth Moderates

Total income rose to Rupees 5,803 crore from Rupees 5,637 crore in Q2. Expenses increased marginally by 2.1 percent QoQ to Rupees 5,560 crore. Finance costs stood steady at Rupees 205 crore, while employee expenses were Rupees 1,071 crore. EBIT margins remained under pressure due to the absence of one-time gains and partial impact of the new labour code, for which a Rupees 14 crore statutory provision was made.

Read Also
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Lays The Foundation Stone For Three Raymond Group Projects Worth...
article-image

Nine-Month View & Business Focus

FPJ Shorts
'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother Of All Deals', Calls It 'Blueprint Of Prosperity'
'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother Of All Deals', Calls It 'Blueprint Of Prosperity'
HBSE Time Table 2026: Class 10 And 12 Datesheet Out At bseh.org.in; Check Full Schedule Here
HBSE Time Table 2026: Class 10 And 12 Datesheet Out At bseh.org.in; Check Full Schedule Here
Karnataka Assembly Paralysed As Congress, BJP and JD(S) Stage Rival Protests Over Key Issues
Karnataka Assembly Paralysed As Congress, BJP and JD(S) Stage Rival Protests Over Key Issues
India-EU Free Trade Deal Finalised, Here's Why The Agreement Could Significantly Boost India’s Exports To Europe?
India-EU Free Trade Deal Finalised, Here's Why The Agreement Could Significantly Boost India’s Exports To Europe?

For 9M FY26, consolidated revenue grew 15.8 percent YoY to Rupees 16,092 crore, while net profit stood at Rupees 5,349 crore, down from Rupees 7,498 crore in 9M FY25. The decline is attributed to absence of previous year’s exceptional gains. With a sharper focus on engineering, technology, and defence, the company’s forward trajectory emphasizes high-growth industrial verticals.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Raymond Ltd. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.          

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother...
'Two Major Democratic Powers Are Adding Decisive Chapter': PM Modi After India, EU Conclude 'Mother...
India-EU Free Trade Deal Finalised, Here's Why The Agreement Could Significantly Boost India’s...
India-EU Free Trade Deal Finalised, Here's Why The Agreement Could Significantly Boost India’s...
Raymond Realty Profit Jumps To ₹67 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 721% YoY To ₹766 Crore
Raymond Realty Profit Jumps To ₹67 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 721% YoY To ₹766 Crore
From Porsches to Pasta: Why Your Favourite European Imports are About To Get Much Cheaper
From Porsches to Pasta: Why Your Favourite European Imports are About To Get Much Cheaper
Emkay Global Net Profit Surges To ₹43 Crore In Q3, Revenue Jumps 21% QoQ To ₹871 Crore
Emkay Global Net Profit Surges To ₹43 Crore In Q3, Revenue Jumps 21% QoQ To ₹871 Crore