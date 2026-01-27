Raymond Revenue Rises 6% QoQ To ₹5,572 Crore In Q3, Net Profit At ₹71 Crore Amid Exceptional Base

Image Generated By Grok |

Mumbai: In Q3 FY26, Raymond recorded Rupees 5,572 crore in revenue, up from Rupees 5,277 crore in Q2 and Rupees 4,661 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit stood at Rupees 71 crore, lower than Rupees 139 crore in Q2. Last year’s Q3 profit of Rupees 723 crore included one-time gains from the lifestyle and real estate demergers. The company’s operational rhythm stabilised post-restructuring, reflecting its core business strength in engineering and auto components.

Sequential Growth Moderates

Total income rose to Rupees 5,803 crore from Rupees 5,637 crore in Q2. Expenses increased marginally by 2.1 percent QoQ to Rupees 5,560 crore. Finance costs stood steady at Rupees 205 crore, while employee expenses were Rupees 1,071 crore. EBIT margins remained under pressure due to the absence of one-time gains and partial impact of the new labour code, for which a Rupees 14 crore statutory provision was made.

Nine-Month View & Business Focus

For 9M FY26, consolidated revenue grew 15.8 percent YoY to Rupees 16,092 crore, while net profit stood at Rupees 5,349 crore, down from Rupees 7,498 crore in 9M FY25. The decline is attributed to absence of previous year’s exceptional gains. With a sharper focus on engineering, technology, and defence, the company’s forward trajectory emphasizes high-growth industrial verticals.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by Raymond Ltd. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.