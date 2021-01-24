Budget 2021: What is capital budget? Here's all you need to know

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021-2022 on February 1. One of the unique aspects of the Union Budget 2021-2022 is that it’s not going to be a voluminous tome, rather the Finance Ministry will be going digital.

Unlike previous years, the budget documents will not be printed this year following the COVID-19 protocol, and will instead be distributed electronically to the Members of Parliament (MPs). Previously, a ceremony marked the launch of printing exercise for the budget. This will be the first time since the presentation of independent India's first budget on November 26, 1947, that the documents containing income and expenditure statement of the Union government along with the finance bill, detailing new taxes and other measures for the new financial year, will not be physically printed.

Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and senior officials of the Finance Ministry on Saturday participated in the symbolic 'Halwa Ceremony' that marks the beginning of compilation of budget documents.