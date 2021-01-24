Budget 2021: What is difference between plan and non-plan expenditure?

The Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of the Budget making process, was held in North Block on Saturday afternoon in the presence of Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Budget for FY22 will come against the backdrop of an economic contraction of 7.7 percent, the first time in the history of independent India. So, all stakeholders have great expectations from the upcoming Budget, which could provide a healing touch to the pandemic-battered economy and push growth.

Even Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month promised a 'never before' like Union Budget to the people of India.

This will be the first time since independence that physical copies of Budget documents will not be shared with MPs to avoid the risk of COVID-19 infection, the sources said, adding all MPs will get soft copies of the Budget and Economic Survey.

The familiar sight of trucks loaded with budget papers in Parliament on the budget day and scanning of these by the security guard will also be given a miss.

As the count down for the Union Budget 2021 has begun with this Halwa ceremony, we decided to help you understand the few terms from the budget glossary.

In this article, we will help you understand the difference between plan and non-plan expenditure. Although the government had done away with the distinction between plan and non-plan expenditure in the budget, one must study both these terms.