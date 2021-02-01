Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman allocates Rs 15,700 cr for MSME sector

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made a provision of Rs 15,700 crore for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector in the Union Budget 2021-22.

"We have taken a number of steps to support the MSME sector in this budget. I have provided Rs 15,700 crore more than double the previous year," said Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget in the Parliament.

"Financial Inclusion: To further facilitate credit flow under the scheme of Stand Up India for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and also women, I propose to reduce the margin money requirement from 25 per cent 15 per cent only and to also include loans for activities in allied activities in agriculture," the Finance Minister added.