BSNL announces OTT service Cinemaplus; partners with Lionsgate and Shemaroo to take on Jio Cinema

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | File

As people are instantly downloading videos and watching live matches via Airtel and Reliance Jio's 5G service, BSNL finally entered the 4G market this year. Clearly the government-owned telecom company has been lagging behind private players when it comes to providing high-speed data, but it is trying to keep up with Jio in another space.

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has announced its own Over The Top streaming platform Cinemaplus, days after Jio Cinema decided to monetise its presence in the market.

Buoyed by new partnerships

  • BSNL will be streaming shows and movies in collaboration with other platforms such as Lionsgate, ShemarooMe and Hungama.

  • But this isn't BSNL's OTT debut, since it has only rebranded its existing platform YuppTv, which was available for up to Rs 249 a month.

How to access content?

  • Users with an active BSNL Fiber connection can activate one of the plans, which will be linked to the registered phone number that can be used for accessing the content on the platform.

  • The base plan which was ealier priced at Rs 99, is now available on Lionsgate, Shemaroo and Hungama for Rs 49.

  • The 199 plan includes premium content from Zee4, SonyLiv and Hotstar, as well as YuppTv.

