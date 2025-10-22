 Operator Of 649 Routes UDAN Will Continue Connectivity Scheme Beyond April 2027
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOperator Of 649 Routes UDAN Will Continue Connectivity Scheme Beyond April 2027

Operator Of 649 Routes UDAN Will Continue Connectivity Scheme Beyond April 2027

UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) was launched on October 21, 2016, and the first flight was operated between Shimla and Delhi on April 27, 2017.More than Rs 4,300 crore has been disbursed to airlines as Viability Gap Funding (VGF).

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN, which has helped operationalise 649 routes connecting 93 unserved and underserved airports in nine years, will be continued beyond April 2027.UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) was launched on October 21, 2016, and the first flight was operated between Shimla and Delhi on April 27, 2017.

"Under the scheme, 649 routes have been operationalised connecting 93 unserved and underserved airports, including 15 heliports and 2 water aerodromes, facilitating over 1.56 crore passengers through 3.23 lakh UDAN flights," the civil aviation ministry said in a release.

Read Also
Union Budget 2025: Modified UDAN Scheme To Boost Regional Connectivity With 120 New Destinations;...
article-image

More than Rs 4,300 crore has been disbursed to airlines as Viability Gap Funding (VGF), and Rs 4,638 crore has been invested for airport development under the regional air connectivity scheme.

Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha has reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to continue the scheme beyond April 2027 through an expanded UDAN Framework focusing on connectivity with hilly, North Eastern and aspirational regions, and the development of around 120 new destinations, according to the release.

FPJ Shorts
'Alliance Only in Name': BJP Slams MVA Rift As Congress Refuses Tie-Up With Raj Thackeray For BMC Polls
'Alliance Only in Name': BJP Slams MVA Rift As Congress Refuses Tie-Up With Raj Thackeray For BMC Polls
'AAP Blaming Diwali For Delhi Pollution To Appease Select Vote Bank,' alleges Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa
'AAP Blaming Diwali For Delhi Pollution To Appease Select Vote Bank,' alleges Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa
Kerala: President Droupadi Murmu's Helicopter Gets Stuck On Newly Concreted Helipad At Pathanamthitta – Video
Kerala: President Droupadi Murmu's Helicopter Gets Stuck On Newly Concreted Helipad At Pathanamthitta – Video
Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Showers Batter Southern State As Northeast Monsoon Intensifies, Cyclone Alert Issued- Latest Updates
Tamil Nadu Rains: Heavy Showers Batter Southern State As Northeast Monsoon Intensifies, Cyclone Alert Issued- Latest Updates

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Operator Of 649 Routes UDAN Will Continue Connectivity Scheme Beyond April 2027

Operator Of 649 Routes UDAN Will Continue Connectivity Scheme Beyond April 2027

Indian Stock Markets Closed On Account Of The Festival Holiday Of Bali Pratipada

Indian Stock Markets Closed On Account Of The Festival Holiday Of Bali Pratipada

Delegation Of Arunachal Pradesh Holds Meeting With India-Thai Chamber Of Commerce In Bangkok,...

Delegation Of Arunachal Pradesh Holds Meeting With India-Thai Chamber Of Commerce In Bangkok,...

Diwali 2025 Festive Season Wraps Up, Boosting India's E-Commerce Sector With 24% Growth In Order...

Diwali 2025 Festive Season Wraps Up, Boosting India's E-Commerce Sector With 24% Growth In Order...

Fair Trade Regulator CCI Clears Torrent Pharmaceutical's Stake Acquisition In JB Chemicals

Fair Trade Regulator CCI Clears Torrent Pharmaceutical's Stake Acquisition In JB Chemicals