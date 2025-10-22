Delegation Of Arunachal Pradesh Holds Meeting With India-Thai Chamber Of Commerce In Bangkok, Touting Potential In Agri-Business

File Image |

Itanagar: An entrepreneurial delegation from Arunachal Pradesh held a meeting with the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC) in Bangkok on Monday, showcasing the northeastern state's potential in food processing, agri-business and tourism sectors, officials said.

Heading the delegation, lead promoter of the 'mega food park' project in Itanagar, Likha Maaj, invited Thai investors to participate in Arunachal Pradesh's "fast-growing" food processing industry, offering 50 acres of land within the park for setting up diverse food-based enterprises, they said.

Read Also GST Rationalisation Set To Lift Revenue Growth Of Apparel Retailers By 200 BPS At 14%

He highlighted the state's "investor-friendly reforms under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, assuring investors of free land for Thai companies, along with power subsidies, GST reimbursements, and a host of other incentives", an official said."Arunachal Pradesh, often called the 'Fruit Bowl of India', is abundant with resources for fruit-based and agro-processing industries," Maaj said, emphasising the state's readiness to partner with Thailand in mutually beneficial ventures.

ITCC vice-president Biren Surendra Parikh sought a detailed project report (DPR) to understand the specific investment opportunities in the state, the official said.Parikh also expressed interest in exploring Arunachal Pradesh's tourism sector.The meeting signals a "new chapter of bilateral cooperation between Arunachal Pradesh and Thailand, paving the way for stronger trade and investment ties in key growth sectors", the official added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.