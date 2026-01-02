 BSE Resolves 109 Investor Complaints Against 92 Companies In December
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBSE Resolves 109 Investor Complaints Against 92 Companies In December

BSE Resolves 109 Investor Complaints Against 92 Companies In December

BSE resolved 109 investor complaints against 92 companies in December 2025, including carryovers, while receiving 141 new ones against 113 firms. Longest pending complaints (over a month as of Sep 2025) involve JSW Steel, Madhuveer Com 18 Network, and Dhani Services. BSE warned against an unregistered individual, Aditya Rishab Mishra, offering illegal services.

IANSUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced on Friday that it resolved 109 complaints from investors against 92 companies in the month of December. Meanwhile, the stock exchange received 141 complaints against 113 companies during the month of December. The resolved complaints include those brought forward from previous periods.

Further, the stock exchange informed that the top three companies where complaints have been pending for redressal for more than one month as of September 2025 include JSW Steel Limited, Madhuveer Com 18 Network Limited, and Dhani Services Limited. Earlier, BSE warned investors about an individual identified as Aditya Rishab Mishra offering illegal services and cautioned investors to stay away from products offered by him.

Read Also
Stock Market Confusion Cleared, BSE & NSE Trading On 1 January 2026 Confirmed; Here's Complete...
article-image

"Please note that these individuals/entities are neither registered as member nor as Authorized Person of any registered member of the BSE Limited. The Exchange provides a facility to verify the registration of Exchange intermediaries at following links on the Exchange website," the statement said. Investors were advised not to share their trading credentials such as user id/password with anyone for trading in their account/handling of the portfolio.

BSE warned that these schemes involve significant risks and do not provide access to investor protection or dispute resolution mechanisms. It urged investors to check registration of its intermediaries, or enlistment of Investment Advisors (IA) or Research Analysts (RA) on its website. Further, the RBI generates public awareness about safe digital practices through campaigns across TV, print, SMS, and digital platforms such as the RBI Kehta Hai campaign and BE(A)WARE’ booklet, to educate consumers on fraud types and redressal mechanisms.

FPJ Shorts
‘Republic Of Ballari’ Resurfaces As Banner Clash Sparks Gunfire, Police Action And Death Of Congress Worker In Karnataka
‘Republic Of Ballari’ Resurfaces As Banner Clash Sparks Gunfire, Police Action And Death Of Congress Worker In Karnataka
CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card Released At iitb.ac.in; Direct Link Here
CEED, UCEED 2026 Admit Card Released At iitb.ac.in; Direct Link Here
NCERT To Conduct Foundational Learning Study In Delhi To Assess Grade 3 Reading, Writing and Numeracy Skills Under NEP 2020
NCERT To Conduct Foundational Learning Study In Delhi To Assess Grade 3 Reading, Writing and Numeracy Skills Under NEP 2020
Cupid Share Price Hits 20% Lower Circuit, Tourism Finance Also Plunges Sharply On January 2
Cupid Share Price Hits 20% Lower Circuit, Tourism Finance Also Plunges Sharply On January 2

The SEBI also runs the “SEBI vs SCAM” Campaign, which generates an ongoing fraud awareness campaign via TV, print, radio, and social media in partnership with Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs). SEBI also runs SCORES, or the Sebi Complaint Redressal System, an online platform that enables investors to file and track complaints against listed entities and SEBI-registered market intermediaries.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Total Gas Cuts CNG, PNG Prices Up To ₹4 After PNGRB Tariff Reform

Adani Total Gas Cuts CNG, PNG Prices Up To ₹4 After PNGRB Tariff Reform

Cupid Share Price Hits 20% Lower Circuit, Tourism Finance Also Plunges Sharply On January 2

Cupid Share Price Hits 20% Lower Circuit, Tourism Finance Also Plunges Sharply On January 2

MCX Share Price Adjusts To ₹2,220 After First-Ever 1:5 Stock Split, Investors See Technical...

MCX Share Price Adjusts To ₹2,220 After First-Ever 1:5 Stock Split, Investors See Technical...

India's Real Estate Poised For Measured, Sustainable Growth In 2026: Experts

India's Real Estate Poised For Measured, Sustainable Growth In 2026: Experts

India's Deal Value Doubles To $157.9 Billion In 2025, IPOs Hit Record High

India's Deal Value Doubles To $157.9 Billion In 2025, IPOs Hit Record High