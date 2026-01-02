 Nifty Touches Record Intra-Day High Of 26,340, Sensex Rallies 573 Points On Power & Banking Stock Surge
Indian stock markets ended higher as the Nifty hit a record intra-day high of 26,340 and closed up 182 points, while the Sensex gained 573 points. Strong buying in power and banking stocks, positive Asian markets, and domestic institutional support lifted investor sentiment despite continued FII selling.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 04:30 PM IST
Markets End Strong on Friday. | File Image |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets closed on a strong note on Friday, with both benchmark indices posting solid gains. The NSE Nifty hit a record intra-day high before ending the session 182 points higher. At the same time, the BSE Sensex jumped 573 points, supported by strong buying in power, banking, and metal stocks.

Nifty and Sensex Performance

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 573.41 points, or 0.67 percent, to close at 85,762.01. During the day, it climbed as much as 623.67 points to touch an intra-day high of 85,812.27. The NSE Nifty gained 182 points, or 0.70 percent, to settle at 26,328.55. It hit a lifetime intra-day high of 26,340 before easing slightly by the close.

Stocks Leading the Rally

Buying interest was seen across several heavyweight stocks. Power and banking shares led the gains, with NTPC, Power Grid, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finance among the top performers. Other gainers included Trent, Maruti Suzuki, and Bharat Electronics, which added further strength to the indices.

Read Also
Sensex Today: Stock Market Surges On Multiple Factors, Sensex Jumps Over 700 Points As Nifty Crosses...
Stocks That Lagged

Not all stocks ended in the green. ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Company, Axis Bank, and Bharti Airtel were among the stocks that closed lower, slightly limiting the overall upside.

Role of Institutional Investors

Market sentiment was supported by steady buying from Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), who purchased shares worth Rs 1,525.89 crore. However, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to sell, offloading equities worth Rs 3,268.60 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher, Auto & Metal Stocks Lead Gains
Global Market Support

Asian markets provided a positive lead. South Korea’s Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended significantly higher, boosting investor confidence. Markets in China and Japan were closed due to holidays. European markets were trading higher, while US markets remained shut for the New Year’s Day holiday.

Other Market Indicators

Brent crude oil prices slipped 0.36 percent to USD 60.63 per barrel, offering some relief on the inflation front. On the previous day, the Sensex had ended almost flat, while the Nifty closed with marginal gains.

