UCO Bank Reports 13 Per Cent Growth In Total Business To ₹5.54 Lakh Crore In Q3 FY26

Kolkata, Jan 2: Public sector lender UCO Bank on Friday reported a 13.29 per cent growth in its total business to Rs 5.54 lakh crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal. The bank’s total business stood at Rs 4.89 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Advances record strong growth

According to a regulatory filing, the Kolkata-headquartered bank’s total advances rose by 16.27 per cent to Rs 2.43 lakh crore during the quarter ended December, compared to Rs 2.09 lakh crore in the year-ago period. Domestic advances grew at a higher rate of 17.49 per cent, increasing to Rs 2.15 lakh crore from Rs 1.83 lakh crore.

Deposits increase over 10 pc

On the deposits front, UCO Bank registered a 10.71 per cent increase, with total deposits reaching Rs 3.10 lakh crore from Rs 2.80 lakh crore in the quarter ended December 2024. Domestic deposits rose by 10.19 per cent to Rs 2.92 lakh crore during the quarter under review.

CASA and CD ratios improve

The bank’s domestic CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio improved to 38.41 per cent, compared to 37.97 per cent in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio stood at 78.61 per cent at the end of the December 2025 quarter, up from 74.45 per cent in the year-ago period.

