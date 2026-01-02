 UCO Bank Reports 13 Per Cent Growth In Total Business To ₹5.54 Lakh Crore In Q3 FY26
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUCO Bank Reports 13 Per Cent Growth In Total Business To ₹5.54 Lakh Crore In Q3 FY26

UCO Bank Reports 13 Per Cent Growth In Total Business To ₹5.54 Lakh Crore In Q3 FY26

UCO Bank posted a 13.29% rise in total business to Rs 5.54 lakh crore in Q3 FY26. Advances grew 16.27% to Rs 2.43 lakh crore, while deposits increased 10.71% to Rs 3.10 lakh crore, reflecting steady lending and deposit growth.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
UCO Bank records strong growth in total business during the third quarter of FY26 | File Photo

Kolkata, Jan 2: Public sector lender UCO Bank on Friday reported a 13.29 per cent growth in its total business to Rs 5.54 lakh crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal. The bank’s total business stood at Rs 4.89 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Advances record strong growth

According to a regulatory filing, the Kolkata-headquartered bank’s total advances rose by 16.27 per cent to Rs 2.43 lakh crore during the quarter ended December, compared to Rs 2.09 lakh crore in the year-ago period. Domestic advances grew at a higher rate of 17.49 per cent, increasing to Rs 2.15 lakh crore from Rs 1.83 lakh crore.

Deposits increase over 10 pc

FPJ Shorts
MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Notification For 949 Vacancies Released; Details Here
MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Notification For 949 Vacancies Released; Details Here
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Redevelopment Boom In Zone II Raises Alarms Over Infrastructure, Environment And Sustainability
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Redevelopment Boom In Zone II Raises Alarms Over Infrastructure, Environment And Sustainability
Handled 4,200+ Cases In A Year, 1,810 Time-Sensitive: Blinkit Ambulance Service Marks One Year
Handled 4,200+ Cases In A Year, 1,810 Time-Sensitive: Blinkit Ambulance Service Marks One Year
Woman Arrested After Killing Man During Alleged Rape Attempt In UP’s Banda
Woman Arrested After Killing Man During Alleged Rape Attempt In UP’s Banda

On the deposits front, UCO Bank registered a 10.71 per cent increase, with total deposits reaching Rs 3.10 lakh crore from Rs 2.80 lakh crore in the quarter ended December 2024. Domestic deposits rose by 10.19 per cent to Rs 2.92 lakh crore during the quarter under review.

Also Watch:

Read Also
State-Owned UCO Bank To Add 150 Branches, Rising To 3,472
article-image

CASA and CD ratios improve

The bank’s domestic CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio improved to 38.41 per cent, compared to 37.97 per cent in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. The Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio stood at 78.61 per cent at the end of the December 2025 quarter, up from 74.45 per cent in the year-ago period.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Handled 4,200+ Cases In A Year, 1,810 Time-Sensitive: Blinkit Ambulance Service Marks One Year

Handled 4,200+ Cases In A Year, 1,810 Time-Sensitive: Blinkit Ambulance Service Marks One Year

Govt Announces ₹7,295 Crore Export Support Package To Boost Exporters’ Access To Credit

Govt Announces ₹7,295 Crore Export Support Package To Boost Exporters’ Access To Credit

UCO Bank Reports 13 Per Cent Growth In Total Business To ₹5.54 Lakh Crore In Q3 FY26

UCO Bank Reports 13 Per Cent Growth In Total Business To ₹5.54 Lakh Crore In Q3 FY26

Rupee Slips Below 90 Against Dollar Amid Weak Manufacturing Data, FII Outflows, And Strong Greenback...

Rupee Slips Below 90 Against Dollar Amid Weak Manufacturing Data, FII Outflows, And Strong Greenback...

Nifty Touches Record Intra-Day High Of 26,340, Sensex Rallies 573 Points On Power & Banking Stock...

Nifty Touches Record Intra-Day High Of 26,340, Sensex Rallies 573 Points On Power & Banking Stock...