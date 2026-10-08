Brigade Group To Invest ₹40,000 Crore For 40 Million Sq Ft Development Over Next Three Years

Brigade Group |

Mumbai: Brigade Enterprises Ltd announced on October 8, 2026, its plan to invest approximately ₹40,000 crore over the next three years. This investment will be allocated for a development pipeline spanning 40 million sq ft across its markets.

Growth Strategy

Over the next three years, the company will focus on residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and warehousing. Funding for these investments will come from internal accruals, project-level financing, strategic partnerships, and other funding avenues, the company said.

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Commercial Expansion

The World Trade Centre (WTC) platform will be central to Brigade’s commercial growth. The group has secured licences for three new WTCs in Devanahalli and Whitefield in Bengaluru, and Coimbatore. Additionally, the Orion brand will expand into Chennai and Hyderabad.

Innovation and Employment

Brigade REAP, a real estate accelerator, supports over 100 startups, and the Earth Fund invests in sustainable innovation. The company expects to generate approximately 23,000 direct and indirect gross employment opportunities across various sectors, including construction, engineering, and hospitality.

Sustainability Goals

The group aims to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2045. This target will be met through energy-efficient design, renewable energy, water conservation, responsible waste management, and sustainable construction practices.

CSR Initiatives

Brigade Foundation, the company's CSR arm, will undertake the development of Pipeline Road in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru. This project is part of the Government of Karnataka's "Namma Bengaluru, Namma Koduge" scheme, in association with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.