Dhruv Rathee To Join Abhijeet Dipke’s Bengaluru Protest On Oct 8 | Dhruv Rathee's Instagram

Chief of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Abhijeet Dipke, announced that YouTuber Dhruv Rathee will join the party's protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on Thursday, October 8.

Dipke, who is currently in Bengaluru ahead of the protest, shared a video announcing a surprise for those attending the demonstration. He said, "I am in Bangalore for tomorrow's protest, but before that, I have a surprise for you."

The surprise was Rathee, who is set to participate in the protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In the same video message, Rathee urged people to participate in the demonstrations, saying, "Namaskar Dosto, yeh loktantra (democracy) ko bachane ki ladae hai. Kal, 8th Oct, ko milte hai Bengaluru mai Freedom Park Mai. Aur joh log Delhi mai hai, 10th Oct ko Delhi mai Jantar Mantar pe aana mat bhulna."

Actor Prakash Raj also featured in the video and delivered a line from the Singham film franchise. He said, "Aali re Aali, Gyanu (Gyanesh Kumar) aata tujhe bari aali."

The Bengaluru protest is scheduled to take place at Freedom Park on October 8, while another demonstration has been announced at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10. The protests are centred around demands concerning the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.