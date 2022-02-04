Brigade Enterprises Q3 results: Net profit stands at Rs 78 cr, revenue up 43% to Rs 933 cr

Bengaluru-based realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 78.36 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 16.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 933.19 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, from Rs 653.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 10:56 AM IST