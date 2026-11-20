Bosch | File Photo

Mumbai: Bosch Limited reported a strong financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 18.6% year-on-year to ₹840.5 crore, compared with ₹708.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The company's quarterly earnings were supported by higher revenue, although expenses also increased during the period.

Bosch Q2 Results Show 28.2% Revenue Growth

Bosch's revenue from operations climbed 28.2% to ₹7,655.1 crore in Q2 FY27, against ₹5,969.4 crore in the year-ago quarter. Total income increased to ₹7,751.7 crore from ₹6,193.6 crore, reflecting improved overall financial performance. The revenue growth highlights a significant expansion in the company's reported business activity during the quarter.

Expenses Rise, Profitability Improves

Despite higher revenue, Bosch witnessed an increase in operating costs. Total expenses rose 28.6% to ₹6,760.1 crore from ₹5,255.8 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax stood at ₹1,122 crore, including an exceptional gain of ₹130.4 crore. The exceptional item resulted from the reversal of provisions relating to long-term service awards, providing additional support to quarterly profitability.

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Bosch EPS Rises To ₹284.97

Bosch also reported an improvement in earnings per share (EPS), a key indicator of shareholder profitability. Basic and diluted EPS increased to ₹284.97 in the September quarter, compared with ₹240.17 in the corresponding period of FY26. The increase reflects higher reported earnings during the quarter.

Bosch Announces 3:1 Bonus Issue And Stock Split

Alongside its quarterly financial results, Bosch's board approved a 3:1 bonus share issue, subject to applicable approvals. Under the proposal, eligible shareholders will receive three additional equity shares for every one share held.

The board also approved a stock split, reducing the face value of each equity share from ₹10 to ₹2. The proposed corporate actions will increase the number of outstanding shares without directly changing the company's underlying business value.

Investors will now watch for further announcements regarding the implementation timelines and record dates.

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