Bosch Limited To Acquire 100 Per Cent Stake In Bosch Chassis Systems India To Strengthen Mobility And Safety Portfolio

Bosch strengthens its India mobility portfolio with planned acquisition of vehicle motion business | File Photo

Mumbai, Apr 8: Bosch Group's flagship firm Bosch Limited on Wednesday said it intends to acquire 100 per cent of its vehicle motion business, Bosch Chassis Systems India, through a cash deal and issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis.

Strategic move to strengthen mobility portfolio

The move positions Bosch with a more comprehensive mobility portfolio, enabling it to better cater to the evolving demands of the domestic automotive sector, the company said.

Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited represents the business of Bosch's vehicle motion division in India and is one of the market leaders in automotive safety systems.

Focus on safety and braking capabilities

The transaction will strengthen Bosch's capabilities, enabling it to further invest in critical domains like safety and braking over and above its strong footprint in power solutions, it said.

The boards of the Bosch Group, Bosch Limited, and Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited have approved these transactions, and it is now subject to approval from Bosch Limited shareholders, it said.

Post this approval, Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited will become a 100 per cent subsidiary of Bosch Limited.

Leadership comments on acquisition

"Adding Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited, with a future-fit vehicle motion solutions business, into Bosch Limited, demonstrates our organisational belief in enhancing the company's growth trajectory through portfolio diversification," said Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India, and Managing Director, Bosch Limited.

Post acquisition, Bosch Chassis Systems India Private Limited will continue to operate as an independent entity, with its governance being driven by Bosch Limited, the company said.

Product offerings and future outlook

Bosch Chassis Systems' offerings include active safety (anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, and new braking systems), passive safety (airbag ECU and sensors), and actuation braking systems for passenger cars, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles.

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"In India, we expect the mobility landscape to evolve radically by 2030 and beyond with sustainable, safe, and exciting technologies. To foster a customer-first mindset and pivot from supplying individual components to delivering future-ready platform solutions, it is imperative to unite our forces and adopt an integrated approach," said Sandeep Nelamangala, Joint Managing Director, Bosch Limited, and President, Bosch Mobility India.

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