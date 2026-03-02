Tata Technologies Partners With WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems To Advance Software-Defined Vehicle Development

Tata Technologies Limited, on March 2, 2026, announced a strategic partnership with WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems to accelerate Software-Defined Vehicle development by integrating SAFE RTOS® into its automotive software stack. |

Mumbai: Tata Technologies Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems (WHIS) to strengthen its Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) capabilities and support the shift toward connected, autonomous, and electrified mobility.

Tata Technologies and WHIS have signed a strategic partnership to integrate WHIS’s flagship product, SAFE RTOS®, into Tata Technologies’ advanced automotive software stack. The announcement was made on March 2, 2026, and disclosed to stock exchanges under Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations.

Through the collaboration, SAFE RTOS®, known for its certifiable safety, reliability, and real-time performance, will become a core component of Tata Technologies’ SDV platform. The integration is designed to enable automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to meet stringent functional safety standards, including ISO 26262, while accelerating development and deployment timelines.

The companies said the automotive industry is undergoing a transformation driven by electrification, autonomy, connectivity and the increasing centrality of software. By combining Tata Technologies’ expertise in automotive software development with WHIS’s safety-critical embedded software solutions, the partnership seeks to support scalable, safety-certified software architectures for complex SDV ecosystems.

Andrew Longhurst, Managing Director of WITTENSTEIN High Integrity Systems, said software is central to the automotive industry’s evolution and that the partnership will help OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers achieve high levels of safety and performance in SDV architectures. Tata Technologies’ President – Automotive Sales, Mr. Nachiket Paranjpe, said the collaboration will enable customers to accelerate SDV adoption and deliver advanced mobility experiences.

The companies said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to driving innovation, safety and reliability as the industry transitions toward software-defined vehicles.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the press release issued by Tata Technologies Limited dated March 2, 2026, and does not refer to any other sources.