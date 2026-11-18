German automotive components manufacturer Robert Bosch GmbH is reportedly exploring the sale of part of its Indian technology and product development operations, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as a potential buyer.

According to a Mint report, the proposed transaction could involve transferring up to 3,000 employees from Bosch's Indian operations to TCS.

Discussions remain preliminary, with board-level deliberations expected next month before any decision is finalised.

Bosch is reportedly considering the divestment as part of efforts to reduce operating costs.

For TCS, the acquisition could provide access to engineering expertise as demand grows for physical artificial intelligence (AI), which integrates intelligent technologies into robots, autonomous vehicles and other machines.

Bosch established its Indian technology operations in Bengaluru in 1997 through Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW).

The company subsequently expanded its presence to Hyderabad, Pune and Coimbatore.

India accounts for approximately four-fifths of Bosch's global capability centre (GCC) workforce of 28,900 employees, with Bengaluru accommodating around half of that headcount.

Robert Bosch GmbH also holds a majority stake in listed automotive components manufacturer Bosch Ltd through promoter group entities.

However, Bosch Ltd does not directly manage the technology operations reportedly under consideration for sale.

The proposed transaction remains subject to further discussions, and no final agreement has been announced.

The potential deal reflects a broader trend of multinational companies transferring captive technology centres to Indian IT services providers.

Such arrangements can help multinational firms reduce costs while providing technology companies with long-term service contracts and relatively predictable revenue.

However, analysts caution that absorbing employees from higher-paying captive centres could initially affect profitability.

TCS has pursued similar transactions, including the reported acquisition of Best Buy's India technology centre in October.

In August, TCS also acquired Porsche's management and IT consulting business, MHP, for $373 million.

Porsche additionally awarded TCS a five-year IT modernisation contract valued at $1.45 billion.