BMC |

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, is preparing to launch its first-ever municipal bond issue to diversify its funding sources and accelerate infrastructure development across Mumbai.

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Friday said the civic administration has finalised market intermediaries and is in the process of filing necessary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Speaking at Trust Group's sixth India Debt Capital Market Summit in Mumbai, Bhide said the proposed bond issue would be open to institutional and retail investors.

Retail Investors To Get Investment Opportunity

The municipal corporation aims to enable ordinary citizens to participate financially in Mumbai's infrastructure development through the proposed bond issuance.

While Bhide did not disclose the issue size or launch timeline, earlier media reports in September suggested that BMC was considering raising around ₹9,500 crore through municipal bonds. The civic body initially plans to launch a general bond issue but could subsequently explore green, blue and social bonds to finance environmentally sustainable and socially beneficial projects.

₹48,000 Crore Infrastructure Push

BMC currently operates with an annual budget of nearly ₹80,000 crore, with approximately ₹48,000 crore being spent on infrastructure projects.

Traditionally, the municipal corporation has relied on internal reserves and dedicated funds to finance development initiatives. However, rising capital expenditure and the scale of upcoming projects have prompted the administration to explore alternative financing mechanisms. Accessing the debt capital market could help BMC diversify its financial resources and support infrastructure expansion.

BMC Explores Alternative Funding

Besides municipal bonds, the civic administration is evaluating institutional financing, public-private partnerships (PPPs) and funding from multilateral agencies. BMC is also strengthening its PPP policy framework to encourage private sector participation across healthcare, education and municipal properties.

Urban flood mitigation and climate-resilient infrastructure projects could benefit from these alternative funding mechanisms. The corporation has also submitted projects under the Centre's Urban Challenge Fund and is exploring opportunities to align future development initiatives with the scheme, strengthening Mumbai's long-term urban infrastructure financing strategy.

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