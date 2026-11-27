Mumbai's first major waste-to-energy plant is reportedly nearing completion. |

Mumbai's first large-scale waste-to-energy facility at the Deonar dumping ground is reportedly close to being completed.The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to commence trial operations for the plant in December.

The Rs 648-crore project is expected to become operational in early 2027 and will convert municipal waste into electricity, The Times of India reported.

The construction of the facility is currently 93% complete. The project, which was initially scheduled to be commissioned by October 2025, faced delays due to logistical challenges, an increase in the proposed power-generation capacity and pending statutory clearances.

Plant To Process 600 Tonnes Of Waste Daily

The facility has been designed to process 600 tonnes of fresh municipal solid waste every day and generate up to eight megawatts of electricity. The trial phase is expected to continue for one to two months, allowing the civic body to assess the plant's actual power output.

Once the trials are completed, the BMC will approach the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) for approval to sell the electricity generated. The power is likely to be supplied to Adani Electricity, and the revenue will be adjusted against the civic body's electricity bills. The proposed tariff has not yet been finalised and could range between Rs 5 and Rs 10 per unit, the newspaper reported.

Facility Cannot Process Accumulated Legacy Waste

The plant will handle only fresh municipal waste and cannot process the legacy garbage accumulated at Deonar over several decades. Nearly one million tonnes of old waste had to be scientifically relocated and stabilised within the dumping ground before construction could begin.

The civic body has also appointed Navayuga Engineering Ltd to undertake the bioremediation of 18.5 million tonnes of legacy waste, manage the disposal of processed and segregated material, and reclaim 110 hectares of land at the site.

The city presently operates two BMC-run C&D waste recycling facilities in Dahisar and Shilphata with a combined processing capacity of 1,200 tonnes per day. Since their launch in 2024, the plants have collectively managed about 3.3 lakh tonnes of debris, including processing nearly 2.11 lakh tonnes.

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