Mumbai’s Construction Waste Crisis Deepens As BMC Plans Third Recycling Plant At Deonar Amid Massive Processing Gap

Mumbai’s growing construction debris piles up as the BMC plans a third recycling plant at Deonar to tackle the city’s mounting C&D waste crisis | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 21: Amid Mumbai’s mounting construction and demolition (C&D) waste crisis, the BMC is set to begin the process of establishing a third recycling plant at Deonar with a 1,000-tonne-per-day capacity.

However, against the city’s daily generation of nearly 8,000 tonnes of C&D waste, the combined capacity of all three plants will be just 2,200 tonnes, exposing a massive processing gap.

Driven by redevelopment projects, Metro works, road concretisation and large-scale excavation, Mumbai is now generating C&D waste almost on par with its municipal solid waste. Between April 2025 and March 2026, the city collected an average of 432 tonnes of debris daily.

In April, the BMC introduced a new standard operating procedure (SOP) mandating disposal of construction and demolition debris through its AutoDCR (Automatic Development Control Regulations)-linked monitoring system.

AutoDCR system expanded

Originally introduced to streamline online approval of building proposals, the AutoDCR platform has now been expanded to monitor C&D waste. Under the system, project proponents must disclose the quantity of debris generated and ensure disposal only at authorised recycling facilities or designated dumping sites like Deonar, with movement of waste outside city limits barred.

The BMC is also set to launch a dedicated digital portal for C&D waste management, modelled on Delhi’s Malba Portal, to strengthen debris tracking and processing.

“The platform will allow residents, contractors and developers to schedule debris pickups, register transport vehicles and digitally monitor waste movement through vehicle-tracking systems,” said an official.

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Existing plants process limited waste

The city presently operates two BMC-run C&D waste recycling facilities in Dahisar and Shilphata with a combined processing capacity of 1,200 tonnes per day. Since their launch in 2024, the plants have collectively managed about 3.3 lakh tonnes of debris, including processing nearly 2.11 lakh tonnes.

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