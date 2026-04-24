Mumbai: BMC Plans Digital Portal To Track Construction Waste, Crack Down On Illegal Dumping

BMC to launch digital system for tracking construction debris and curbing illegal dumping | File Photo

Mumbai, April 23: To improve compliance and transparency in Construction & Demolition (C&D) waste management, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has plans to develop a dedicated portal, with a tender floated on Thursday.

Inspired by Delhi’s Malba Portal, it will enable project registration, real-time debris tracking, and reporting of violations in Mumbai. Illegal dumping will attract strict penalties.

Concerns over rampant dumping

The move comes a day after Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam flagged rampant C&D waste dumping in Mumbai, urging a comprehensive policy with digital tracking, GPS monitoring, recycling facilities, and stricter enforcement.

In Mumbai, nearly 8,000 metric tonnes (MT) of C&D waste is generated daily—almost equal to the city’s total solid waste—yet enforcement of disposal norms remains weak.

Despite mandatory requirements for developers to submit disposal plans, violations are widespread, with contractors from multiple agencies contributing to rampant illegal dumping.

Integrated portal and tracking system

To curb illegal dumping, the BMC has invited an Expression of Interest (EOI) to select a technology provider for an integrated C&D Waste Management Portal, enabling all authorities and developers in Mumbai to register and report debris details—including quantity and related data—on a single platform. The system will include mobile applications, a web portal, and integration with AutoDCR and VTMS (vehicle tracking & Monitoring system).

"Stakeholders such as developers, architects, project management consultants, and agencies like MMRDA, MHADA, Metro Rail, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Bombay Port Trust (BPT), and Railways will be required to mandatorily submit C&D waste data. Based on these inputs, BMC will collect the debris and generate revenue through user charges. Importantly, vehicles transporting debris must be fitted with VTMS, enabling real-time tracking and stricter monitoring. Additional compliance conditions will also be enforced once the portal is operational," said an official.

Revised collection system and charges

The BMC revamped its debris collection service in Dec 2024 with a 24/7 central helpline and MYBMC app integration. It offers free pickup up to 500 kg; beyond that, Rs 1,425/tonne (city & eastern suburbs) and Rs 1,415/tonne (western suburbs). Two recycling plants at Dahisar and Shilphata–Kalyan (1,200-tonne capacity) process the waste.

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C&D waste collection figures

C&D Waste Collection in Mumbai..Dec 2024 till date.. figures in metric tonnes

Shilphata: 1,81,280 MT

Dahisar: 1,34,173 MT

Total: 3,15,453 MT

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